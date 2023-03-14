Large police presence at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora Monday due to search for two suspects who were eventually apprehended

Aurora police said a large police presence at Fox Valley Mall Monday evening was due to a search for two suspects in the area who were eventually apprehended.

Officers engaged in a foot chase of two suspects starting around 5:30 p.m., officials said. One suspect was apprehended after a shoot chase and the other suspect was taken into custody after an extensive search of the area, police said.

Police did not disclose where the chase began and if the suspects were coming from the mall.

Police said the incident is still under investigation and there is no danger to the community at this time.

mejones@chicagotribune.com