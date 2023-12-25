Large police presence at Hanover Township residence

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A large police presence could be seen outside of a home in Luzerne County on Christmas day.

The police have a perimeter set up outside of a residence on Oxford Street, near South Regent Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while police are on the scene.

Police have not yet disclosed if there are any injuries or any risk to the public.

This is a developing story, we will update with more information as it becomes available.

