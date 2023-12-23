Large police presence on Harvard Street in Brockton

Bryan Lambert
·1 min read

Police investigated a large crime scene in Brockton Friday night.

A litany of police cars populated Harvard Street in Brockton after 10:30 p.m.

Boston 25 News photographer James Cullity noticed evidence markers on the ground and a truck with a shattered window.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Brockton police for more info.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

