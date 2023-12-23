Large police presence on Harvard Street in Brockton
Police investigated a large crime scene in Brockton Friday night.
A litany of police cars populated Harvard Street in Brockton after 10:30 p.m.
Boston 25 News photographer James Cullity noticed evidence markers on the ground and a truck with a shattered window.
Boston 25 News has reached out to Brockton police for more info.
#Breaking A BIG Police presence on Harvard street in Brockton. I witnessed Evidence markers on the ground and it looks like Police have been investigating outside of a truck with a shattered window. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/AT39MxLICv
— James Cullity (@JCullityNews) December 23, 2023
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
