Large police presence in Melbourne neighborhood

UPDATE:

11:53 a.m.

• Melbourne police said they were called to a home off Poinciana Drive for reports of someone with a weapon.

• Officers said they believe that there may be two people inside the home

• Neighbors report hearing police telling someone inside the home to come out.

11:30 a.m.

• Melbourne police responded to the 400 block of Poinciana Drive around 9:30 a.m. according

• In a tweet, police asked residents to avoid the area while they deal with the incident.

• Melbourne police have not said what type of incident they were investigating

The Melbourne Police Department is working an incident in the 400 block of Poinciana. Please avoid the area. Updates will follow. — Melbourne Police (@MelbournePolice) September 22, 2022









Melbourne police are responding to an incident near the intersection of Poinciana Drive and Babcock Street. The public is asked to avoid the area.

See map of location below:

