Large police presence Monday in Belgrade for ongoing incident

Nov. 2—BELGRADE — Law enforcement is involved in an ongoing incident Monday in Belgrade, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, there is a large police presence, including the Sheriff's Office along with the Belgrade/Brooten Police in the city, which includes specialized vehicles.

There is no danger to the public but people are asked to stay out of the area, according to the release.

No further details were released as it is an active situation, according to the release. The Sheriff's Office did not respond to an earlier request for more information about the incident.

Belgrade is located about 20 miles north of Willmar at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and Minnesota Highway 55.