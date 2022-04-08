Large police presence near cemetery in Kent
An investigation is underway near Hillcrest Burial Park in Kent.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Reiten Road.
Chopper 7 flew over the scene, where a number of evidence markers were scattered on the ground.
Police have not said what occurred but Chopper 7 captured what appeared to be a tarp covering something on the ground.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
