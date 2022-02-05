3 people, including the suspect, were killed in a shooting at the Park Plaza Apartments in Brown Deer

Three people died, including the suspect, and another person was injured in a shooting Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Brown Deer, Police Chief Peter Nimmer said.

"It appears it started as a domestic dispute between two people," he said of the shooting at Park Plaza Apartments.

Earlier in the day, Nimmer said two people had died and two were injured. Police believed the suspect was one of two people injured.

A 31-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were killed in the shooting.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man, also died, Nimmer said. Police believe he died by suicide. The man lived at the complex, Nimmer said.

A 36-year-old man, the lone survivor, was shot in the leg and may have already been released from the hospital, he said.

A child who was in the apartment was unharmed and is now with family members.

Nimmer anticipated naming those involved in the next 24 hours, once families have been notified. At least two of the people involved knew each other, Nimmer said.

Police are not looking for any other suspects. Nimmer said there is not a danger to the community.

He said police were shot at from the second floor of the Park Plaza Apartments when they arrived on scene, but no officers were injured or returned fire.

Police are seen walking from the Park Plaza Apartments, 8901 N. Park Plaza Court, after a shooting there on Saturday morning. Three people died, including the suspect.

Nimmer said his department was sent to 8901 Park Plaza Court for a report of shots fired with a possible victim in the parking lot at 10:09 a.m.

There may have been a shooting in the apartment as well as in the parking lot, he said.

Additional law enforcement agencies and fire departments gathered in a nearby strip mall parking lot and lined the street outside the apartment complex throughout the day.

