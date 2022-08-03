Shooting in St. Johns County leaves one teen hurt and one in custody

UPDATED 7:06 a.m.- St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that around 4 a.m., officers responded to a call in reference to a shooting in the area of St. Augustine Blvd. and Kings Estate Rd.

There was one individual who sustained gun shot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital. The person’s injuries are considered minor.

Additionally, SJSO has one suspect in custody and is reporting all parties involved were teenagers.

Detectives believe that this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

SJSO’s major crime unit has responded and an investigation is taking place.

ORIGINAL STORY - Police have a road blocked off near St. Augustine Blvd. this Wednesday morning.

Action News Jax is currently at the scene where 10 to 12 St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office police cars have set up a perimeter.

This is a developing story so check back for updates once we learn more.

