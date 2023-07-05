Large police presence reported at Dayton commercial area for ‘shots fired’

Multiple policing agencies throughout Montgomery County were all called to a Dayton commercial area for a shots fired call.

>> TRENDING: Teenage bicyclist dead after being hit by car in Greene County

A Code 99, indicating an officer is requesting help, was sent out to most of the policing agencies throughout Montgomery County, prompting a large number of police officers to respond to the 1100 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, according to initial traffic across emergency scanners.

The Dayton Police Department heeded people to “avoid the area of Gettysburg and Hoover,” citing that “there is a large police presence as well as road closures,” a spokesperson said in a Twitter post.

There were several mentions of the call being a “shots fired” inspection, according to emergency scanners. Responding officers at the scene proceeded to search the area for any victims.

News Center 7 crews were responding to the scene to find out more.

The Dayton Police Department were presumably leading the investigation into the incident.

We will update this story as it develops.