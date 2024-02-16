Large police presence reported at Dunnellon Middle School

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said there is a large police presence at Dunnellon Middle School Friday after a call for service.

Deputies said people should avoid the area so law enforcement can investigate.

The sheriff’s office said it was a reported threat, and the deputies are working to clear the school.

