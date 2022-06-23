Shots fired in ongoing standoff with suspect at northwest Tarrant County home

A large number of law enforcement officers, including Tarrant County sheriff’s deputies, are in the area of Morris Dido Newark Road in northwest Tarrant County for an ongoing standoff with shots fired.

The incident began around 9:30 a.m. Thursday as deputies tried to serve a felony warrant to someone at a home in the 500 block of Indian Creek Road, the sheriff’s office said in an emailed statement.

“On arrival the suspect began firing multiple rounds at law enforcement from multiple sides of the home,” said Robert Hoy, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. “Deputies moved to defensive positions in an attempt to negotiate with the suspect.”

Additional assistance was requested, including SWAT units. Multiple residents on social media have reported seeing more than 20 police cars in the neighborhood.

Hoy said the suspect continued to fire shots at law enforcement before dropping an “incendiary device on the front porch of the home during the standoff,” which caused a fire.

An officer was injured at the scene, but is expected to be OK, Hoy added.

The scene remains active as of 2 p.m. and law enforcement is asking residents to avoid the area.

The suspect has not been taken into custody and his condition remains unknown, Hoy said.

This is a developing story.