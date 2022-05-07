Large police presence reported outside Springfield home

A large police presence was reported outside a home in Springfield Friday evening.

A large amount of Springfield Police Department vehicles were outside a house on the 900 block of East Pleasent Street.

An evidence collection unit was also on the scene.

News Center 7 asked to talk with authorities on the scene but were told they could not share any information at this time.

Police were seen going in and out of the house.

A sergeant with Springfield Police Department said they did not know crews were out there or if SWAT had been called.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we get new information.