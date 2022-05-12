Large police presence reported outside of vacant building in Kettering

A large police presence was reported outside of a vacant building in Kettering early Thursday morning.

Kettering police were called to the 3000 block of Woodman Drive around 3:30 a.m. after a caller reported seeing two people inside the building, according to initial scanner traffic.

The former AT&T building is in the works of being demolished.

>> Two Dayton Public Transportation employees arrested on gun charges after reported fight

The construction team and the asbestos supervisor have cameras set up inside the building and were alerted to movement, according to a construction team member on the scene.

The construction worker told our crews scene that they put the camera up after reports of people breaking into the building and taking material.

Police asked our crews to step away and keep lights from the building as they investigate.

Our crews will continue to stay on the scene as we work to get more information.