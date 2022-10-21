Large police presence reported outside of house in Shelby County

A large police presence is reported outside of a house in Sidney.

Law enforcement is currently responding to a house in the 200 block of Doering Street.

Video from the scene shows Piqua police are also responding. Shelby County dispatch confirmed deputies were also on scene.

Sidney Police dispatch was unable to confirm why police were called to the scene or provide any details at this time.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.



