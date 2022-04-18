17-year-old shot and killed on violent holiday weekend

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one death in a fatal shooting near Publix on 103rd Street Sunday evening.

JSO reported one 17-year-old man was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim and three teens were at McGirts Creek Regional Park when the victim was shot, quickly drove him to the plaza and contacted the police.

It is unknown at this time why they brought the victim to this location, or if the cause of the shooting was due to an argument or drive-by.

Police have roped off the parking lot outside the Publix from Ricker Road, there is currently a heavy police presence at the scene.

It is unknown who the suspect in the shooting is.

The teenagers are being transported to the Program Management Board for interviewing to obtain more details.

We ask that anyone with information related to the incident please reach out to us by phone at 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when information comes in.





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.