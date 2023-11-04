2 in custody after large police investigation at Xenia gas station

Two people are in custody after a large police presence at a Greene County gas station Friday morning.

Xenia Police officers received initial reports that a vehicle was stolen from an address in Wyoming Drive around 4:50 a.m.

Officers located the stolen vehicle at the Circle K on Progress Drive, according to Xenia Police.

Tyion Thornton, 18, and Ivan Washington, 20, were located inside the bathrooms of the Circle K gas station and taken into custody for receiving stolen property.

>>PHOTOS: Officers, deputies outside Greene County gas station

Xenia Police officers and Greene County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating an earlier shooting on E. Second Street but Xenia Police say they have not yet confirmed if those two are connected

Thorton, was charged with having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property, according to Xenia Police Department.

Washington was charged with receiving stolen property.

It is an ongoing investigation.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at (937) 376-7206.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

