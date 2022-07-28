Large police presence after reported shooting in southwest Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has a large presence near an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte after a reported shooting early Thursday morning.

After 3:30 a.m., MEDIC said it took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a shooting on Silver Arrow Drive.

After 3:30 a.m., MEDIC said it took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from the scene of Silver Arrow Dr in Steele Creek.

A Channel 9 crew on the scene saw crime tape blocking off a large scene on Silver Arrow Drive near the corner of East Arrowood Road and Nations Ford Road. Police also had portions of Goldstaff Lane and Kings Creek Drive shut in the same neighborhood.

It was not immediately clear if the large scene in the neighborhood was related to the same shooting. Channel 9 is asking Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for more information.

We’ve reported on several shootings in this area of southwest Charlotte in the last few months, including two that were deadly.

Demarcus Allen, 33, was shot and killed in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Deep Rock Circle in late May, according to police. Three weeks earlier, Maurice Page, 29, was shot and killed on the same street.

A third shooting that same month hurt three people including a 9-year-old child, police said.

At the time, neighbors said they were fed up with the crime and were pushing for proactive effort from CMPD, including installing a surveillance tower and more patrols.

“Put some undercover cars or somebody over here to work at night,” neighbor Sonya McIntyre-Handy told Channel 9 in May.

