SouthPark Mall reopens after brief shutdown, no shots reported, CMPD says

SouthPark Mall has reopened after a brief shutdown, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that an argument prompting security response occurred just before 2:15 p.m.

While security was addressing the argument, false reports about shots being fired began to circulate, causing shoppers to panic, according to police.

Police said this panic caused shoppers to flee and a lockdown was set in place.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., Channel 9 crews observed several police cars, multiple EMS vehicles, and fire trucks arrive at the scene.

A few minutes later, the mall was evacuated, according to police.

After an investigation, CMPD determined that no shots had been fired. At 4 p.m. police announced that the mall had reopened.

MEDIC said one person was transported with minor injuries unrelated to gunshot wounds.

MEDIC also said that it is currently evaluating other potential patients, also with medical complaints.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

