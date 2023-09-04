Large police presence reported at University of Dayton

A large police presence was seen on the campus of the University of Dayton Sunday night.

UD Public Safety officers and Dayton Police were dispatched to the area of Kiefaber Street, callers told our newsroom late Sunday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that they responded to reports of a large civil disturbance on campus and would not provide any other details.

Officers reportedly issued a Signal 99 around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night for a request for police assistance, according to scanner traffic.

Images from the scene show a large police presence at the intersection of Kiefaber Street and Lawnview Avenue.

News Center 7 had a news crew at the scene and also got a video showing a male in handcuffs.

We have reached out to the University of Dayton for more information.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Photo from: Thomas Hamlin/Staff

