Large police presence at Residence Inn in Glendale

The Glendale Police Department did not immediately confirm the reason for a large police presence outside a Residence Inn hotel in Glendale on Friday afternoon.

The hotel is located at 7003 N. Port Washington Road at the intersection with West Green Tree Road. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, including the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, were at the scene.

This story will be updated.

