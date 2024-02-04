Large police presence responding to incidents in Pittsburgh, at least 2 injured

A large police presence is responding to two different scenes happening in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 1800 block of Broadhead Fording Road at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

At least 1 person was taken to a hospital, investigators say.

Channel 11 observed one person being taken into a police vehicle in handcuffs at this location.

Officers and medics were also called to the 3000 block of Glen Mawr Street in Sheraden at 6:38 p.m.

Pittsburgh Police were on Glen Mawr Street to investigate a crime Saturday night.

Dispatchers say one person was taken to a hospital from this location.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

