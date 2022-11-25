Large police presence responds to shooting call at DeKalb County home
There are several police cars outside of a home in DeKalb County.
Dispatch confirmed that police are working a shooting on 2771 Gresham Road. Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb police for details.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer on the scene spotted at least eight to 10 police cars. He also spotted officers wearing SWAT gear.
