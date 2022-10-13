UPDATE: Dayton police officer hospitalized after being stabbed; suspect in custody

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.

A Dayton police officer was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday.

Crews were called to a house in the 1500 block of Bancroft Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on a mental health call, according to Lt. Col. Eric Henderson with the Dayton Police Department.

During the call, dispatchers could hear commotion in the background, Henderson said.

When officers arrived on scene, radio traffic indicated an officer had been stabbed, according to Henderson.

Henderson says additional officers arrived on scene and the suspect, only identified as a 29-year-old man, was taken into custody with no injuries.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, was transported to the hospital and is currently reported to be in stable condition, Henderson said.

The incident is still under investigation and additional details were not immediately released.

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.

An officer is in stable condition after being stabbed in Dayton Thursday.

The stabbing was reported in the 1500 block of Bancroft Street shortly before 3 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition, Dayton police said.

A suspect has since been taken into custody.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

UPDATE: 3:35 p.m.

Dayton police are currently investigating an “officer injury” at the scene of a reported stabbing, the police department said in a social media post.

The investigation is taking place in the 1500 block of Bancroft Street.

Additional details were not immediately available.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

#ALERT Dayton Police are currently investigating an officer injury on the 1500 block of Bancroft Avenue. Please avoid the area. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) October 13, 2022

INITIAL REPORT:

A large police presence is currently on scene of a reported stabbing in Dayton.

Emergency crews were called to respond to reports of a stabbing in the 1500 block of Bancroft Street shortly before 3 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

A Signal 99, otherwise known as a county-wide call for assistance, was also issued, scanner traffic further indicated.

News Center 7 has crew on the scene working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.