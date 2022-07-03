Police search for armed man at scene of shots fired near Cedarcrest Drive in Haltom City

A large number of police officers, including a SWAT team, are at an active crime scene where multiple shots have been fired and are searching for the gunman near the 5700 block of Cedarcrest Drive in Haltom City, according to a police spokesperson.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

In a statement on Facebook, Haltom City police said, “We are asking that residents in the area of Glenview and Denton HWY remain in their homes. We are working an active scene and have an armed suspect. He is described as a white male, dark hair, wearing blue shirt, blue pants, ‘battle belt,’ and is armed with a rifle. He was last seen in the area of Cedarcrest. If seen, do not approach and call 911.”

Residents told the Star-Telegram that at least one officer appeared to have been wounded by gunfire. Other officers surrounded him with shields and carried him away, they said.

Police are arriving from what seems like every direction, heading in every direction pic.twitter.com/s4IDiijA5h — James Hartley ️ (@ByJamesHartley) July 3, 2022

Police are blocking off streets in the neighborhood, including Diamond Oaks Drive, with officers and first responders from several other Tarrant County cities on scene to assist, and more officers continuing to arrive. Multiple ambulances also on are site.

Officers from North Richland Hills and Fort Worth have been seen in the area along with Haltom City police, U.S. marshals and ambulances from the Watauga Fire Department.

OFFICIAL INFORMATION - Haltom City PD requesting residents in this area east of Denton Highway south of Glenview Drive and north of Webster Street to STAY INDOORS. Police actively searching for armed suspect wanted in connection to an officer involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/O8ResWOR6x — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) July 3, 2022

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.