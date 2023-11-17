Large police presence seen on Maple Road in Plaistow
Police blocked off Maple Road in Plaistow on Friday and a large law enforcement presence was seen.
President Joe Biden signed into law a temporary "two-step" solution to Washington’s spending fights and will give Washington and the country a temporary reprieve from shutdown fights at least for the holiday season.
After taking over Twitter last year, Elon Musk famously yanked API access from third-party apps and changed API pricing tiers to make it difficult for researchers to access and study the platform's data. Now the company he's since renamed X has backtracked in the European Union where legal obligations in the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA) require larger platforms (so called VLOPs) to provide data access to external researchers doing public interest research on systemic risks.
