Large police presence seen outside apartment building near downtown Orlando
A large police presence was seen Monday afternoon outside an apartment building in the Callahan neighborhood near downtown Orlando.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Multiple police officers and the SWAT team were seen outside a residence on Beech Avenue near North Westmoreland Drive and West Robinson Street.
Police said they were initially called to the apartment shortly after 4 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
Read: Sheriff: Woman admits to strangling her son, 13, at their home near St. Cloud
Channel 9′s Daryl Matthews said he could hear officers using a megaphone to order someone in the apartment to allow three children to exit it.
Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.
See a map of the scene below:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.