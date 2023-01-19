Large police presence after shooting in downtown Pittsburgh; at least 1 person taken to a hospital

Channel 11 is on the scene of a shooting in downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh police say one man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

An official from Pittsburgh Public Schools said four schools are currently on lockdown.

There is heavy police activity near the intersection of 7th Street and Liberty Avenue.

Police are also investigating several other locations in the city’s North Shore.

