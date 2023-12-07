Waltham police officer killed, gas worker seriously injured in hit-and-run crash, sources say

A Waltham police officer has died and several National Grid workers were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday, according to Boston 25 sources.

Officials say a suspect struck a Waltham police officer and three National Grid workers at a detail worksite on Totten Pond Road. The officer has passed away, and one of the gas workers was transported with serious injuries, according to Boston 25 sources. The other workers hit were also hospitalized.

The suspect then allegedly stole a Waltham cruiser and crashed it a short distance later. The suspect fled on foot but was apprehended and is in police custody, according to officials.

Cell phone video from a witness shows the stolen cruiser driving at a high rate of speed away from police.

The name of the suspect and the charges they’ll be facing have not been announced.

In a statement, National Grid said, “Our thoughts are with the crew members, their families and loved ones.”

State Police Detectives, crime scene technicians, MSP Collision Recon, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, and Waltham Police are all investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

Greg Hill Foundation has set up a fund to collect donations for the victims of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

