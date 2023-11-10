Large police presence in Southlake at scene of domestic disturbance

A large police presence was reported in north Southlake on Friday morning in response to a domestic disturbance, officials said.

“We have a multitude of squad cars and officers up north around the 4000 block of Southfork Road,” Southlake police said on X around 7:30 a.m.

Police said there was no danger to the public. Further details are expected to be released soon.

