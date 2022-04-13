Large police presence in southwest Charlotte neighborhood

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had a large presence in the 700 block of Dunbrook Lane in southwest Charlotte on Wednesday morning.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw about eight CMPD cars and crime tape in the neighborhood near Nations Ford Road around 7 a.m.

CMPD told Channel 9′s Gina Esposito they were responding to a shooting, but no victim or suspect was located.

We’ve asked CMPD for more information and are awaiting their response.

On Tuesday, CMPD responded to the same block of Dunbrook Lane around 1 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon. A victim suffered serious injuries, according to police.

Channel 9 is asking officials if today’s response is connected to yesterday’s shooting.

