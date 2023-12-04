Large police presence, SWAT team reported in Montgomery County neighborhood

A large police presence has been reported in Huber Heights Sunday night.

News Center 7 crews on scene see dozens of law enforcement agents, including a SWAT team, stationed on Schoolgate Drive and Shull Road.

The intersection of Shull Road and Schoolgate is blocked off and no traffic can get through.

News Center 7 crews are on scene and can see Huber Heights and Fairborn police on scene working with the SWAT team.

It is not immediately known what prompted this large police presence.

News Center 7 crews are working to get information.

Neighbors watching the presence take place told News Center 7, “I’ve never seen a standoff here in this neighborhood, never seen a standoff or anything like that.”

This is breaking news and this story will be updated when more information is available.