Large Police presence at Wendy’s in Lynn after juvenile employee shot in the drive-thru window

Lynn Police say someone shot a Wendy’s employee right through the drive-thru window Tuesday night just before 6 p.m.

You could still see that bullet hole and shattered glass in the window as officers arrived on the scene.

NEW: Lynn police confirm an employee of this Wendy’s was shot through the drive-thru window tonight. He has non-life threatening injuries. You can see shattered glass in the window. Police still on scene investigating. No arrests so far @boston25 pic.twitter.com/Z8qYX0vhRn — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) February 8, 2023

“It’s so crazy because it must be just a kid trying to stay out of trouble, trying to work,” said Yamil Cepeda, who lives nearby.

Lynn Police say the Wendy’s worker who was shot is a teenager, and he was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“It’s just a very sad situation, such a young age,” said Cepeda.

About a dozen officers responded to the shooting, closing down the restaurant for hours as they try to figure out who did this and why.

“All I could think about was if I was behind that person in the drive-thru,” said Cepeda.

People who come here all the time were shaken to see this happen, and they hope the police find whoever’s responsible.

“You can’t even work at Wendy’s anymore without something happening, you know, it’s sad like Lynn is a great place, but it’s getting a bad rap because of stuff like this,” said Amy Blake, who lives nearby.

At this point, police are still looking for the suspect.

If you have any information that can help, call Lynn Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

