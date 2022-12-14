Large police presences at Dayton school after reported disturbance Tuesday

Dayton Police responded to a reported disturbance outside of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Dayton late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the school around 9:25 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch.

Video WHIO received from the scene shows at least six cruisers stationed outside the school.

Dispatch tells us there were no reported arrests, according to their records.

What caused the reported disturbance and who was involved in unclear at this time.

