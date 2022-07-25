VIDEO: Large police procession leaves Miami Valley Hospital after death of Clark County deputy

A large police procession left Miami Valley Hospital Sunday evening, dispersing at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office following the death of a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy.

The procession included several cars from several departments in the area and left the hospital around 6:30 p.m. News Center 7′s Haley Kosik reported the procession later dispersed at the coroner’s office.

Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett later confirmed to News Center 7 the deputy was shot and died from his injuries at the hospital.

Deputy Matthew Yates, a 15-year veteran of the force, was shot during an investigation at the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park in Harmony Twp. around 11 a.m., Burchett said during a brief news conference Sunday night.

The incident is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting, a spokesperson for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed to News Center 7.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update as we learn more.

