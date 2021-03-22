Large police response after reports of active shooter at Colorado grocery store

Authorities in Boulder, Colorado, alerted residents Monday to an active shooter situation at a grocery store.

Police didn't immediately say if were casualties.

A witness, Dean Schiller, said he was about to grocery shopping when he heard gunfire at the store and saw three people who appeared to have been injured. One was outside the store. The other two were inside.

An employee from the store told him there was a shooter inside.

King Soopers in Boulder, Colo. (Google maps)

Live video from outside the supermarket — a King Soopers south of central Boulder — showed SWAT vehicles and more than a dozen police officers in tactical gear and camouflage entering the store. Some of its front windows appeared to have been shattered.

At one point a man in handcuffs could be seen leaving the store with authorities. It wasn’t clear if the man, who had no shirt and blood streaming down his leg, was a suspect.

Please avoid the area of Table Mesa & Broadway! This is still a very active scene. Do NOT broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see #BoulderShooting 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JE214XS86B — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Several minutes later, a line of people who appeared to have been inside the store could be seen leaving surrounded by officers.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he was "closely watching" the situation and added this "prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy."

Aerial Images from NBC affiliate KUSA showed a large police and emergency medical services presence outside the King Soopers store.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.