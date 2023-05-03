Large portion of Florida under red flag warning. What's that mean?

A red flag warning is in effect for much of Florida today.

The warning is in effect for Northeast and Central Florida from noon to 7 p.m. In some locations, the warning is in effect until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Low humidity, breezy winds and critically dry conditions prompted the warning.

Winds of 15 mph are expected to be out of the west today, with gusts up to 25 mph. Relative humidity is forecast to be 20 percent to 30 percent.

What is a red flag warning?

A red flag warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions also can cause reignition of any smoldering fires started by recent lightning strikes.

What are the dangers with a red flag warning?

Wildfires can grow quickly under these conditions.

What Florida counties are under a burn ban?

The Florida Forest Service reports the following counties are under a burn ban as of May 1:

Citrus

Collier

Desoto

Glades

Hendry

Hernando

Highlands

Lee

Pasco

Polk

Burning of yard debris is prohibited year-round under county ordinance in these locations:

Duval

Hillsborough

Pinellas

Sarasota

How dry is it in Florida?

Florida rainfall around the state from Jan. 1 through March 31, 2023.

As La Niña continues to make itself felt, for the southeastern U.S., that includes a dry and warm winter and a potentially active wildfire season for Florida, according to the Florida Forest Service.

A combination of above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation was in the forecast throughout all North Florida through March.

There may be good news on the horizon: The drought coverage and intensity may have peaked across Florida in recent past weeks, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

What should you do when under a red flag warning?

If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.

Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.

Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.

Where are active wildfires in Florida?

There are 42 active fires covering more than 5,000 acres currently across the state. The Florida Forest Service maintains a map showing the location, size and percentage contained of current wildfires.

