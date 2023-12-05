Large portions of the I-80 northeast mixmaster to close overnight on Dec. 7, 10, 11

There will be overnight road closures at the northeast mixmaster off of Interstate 80 on Dec. 7, 10 and 11.

There are two separate closures that will take place near the interchange that connects Interstates 35, 80, and 235 on the east side of the Des Moines metro this week, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Frank Leong with the Iowa DOT said the closures are for constructing bridge elements including over the interstate, connecting ramps and loops.

There will be marked detours for each closure.

One closure will be on Dec. 7 and Dec. 11. The eastbound I-80 to northbound I-35 ramp will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.

The eastbound I-80 to northbound I-35 ramp will be closed Dec. 7 and 10 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The other closure will be on Monday, Dec. 11 with the following roadways, loops and ramps being closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.

Westbound I-80

Ramp from westbound I-80 to westbound I-234

Loop from eastbound I-235 to westbound I-80

Ramp from eastbound I-80 to northbound I-35

Several roadways, ramps and loops off of I-80 will close overnight on Monday, Dec. 11 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

"The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution," the release said. "Obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts."

Iowa drivers can call 511 or visit the DOT's website to access the latest travel information on this project and more.

