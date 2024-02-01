Large pothole closes portion of Golden State Ave near Airport Dr.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A massive pothole has forced a closure of a portion of Golden State Avenue in Bakersfield.
Caltrans said northbound traffic on Golden State Avenue is closed at F Street for emergency repairs after a large pot hole developed in the roadway. The damaged portion of the road is just south of the Airport Drive exit.
According to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a large pot hole was reported in the area just after 5:30 p.m. Multiple drivers reported hitting a pot hole, damaging their vehicles.
One report described the pot hole as being 2 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Drivers are asked to look for an alternate route through the area.
