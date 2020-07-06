No COVID-19 resurgence in New York yet, officials say, but 'if you were at a protest, go get a test, please'

So far, New York has dodged a COVID-19 surge following police-brutality protests last month, but concerns remain that the massive rallies seeded clusters of outbreaks that could linger over coming weeks, experts said.

While New York’s COVID-19 infection rate steadily declined since thousands of demonstrators took to the streets daily after George Floyd’s death on May 25, it remains unclear if there has been a coronavirus spread undetected among the mostly young people in the crowds.

One key reason is many young people suffer milder or no symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, which complicates efforts to identify and contain the source of outbreaks, public health experts said.

“All it takes is at least one asymptomatic case that could potentially be a super spreader,” said Dr. Ravina Kullar, an Infectious Diseases Society of America expert.

US coronavirus map: Track the latest information, including state-by-state data and daily case numbers

Protesters at NYC's City hall, near the NYPD Headquarters. They are protesting over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. More

'Almost like a social pandemic': As states pause reopenings, experts warn of more confusion, isolation, agitation

“To really find out the impact these protests have had takes some strong contact-tracing efforts, and the person who is carrying the virus to really be up front,” she added.

Yet early indications, such as the state's record-low COVID-19 infections and deaths in recent days, suggested the protests unfolded without reigniting the coronavirus pandemic in New York state, where more than 32,000 people have died due to COVID-19, the most in the country.

Some potential factors for the unexpected outcome included the fact outdoor protests are less conducive to spreading the virus than indoor gatherings, as well as what appeared to be widespread facemask use by demonstrators, experts said.

Further, curfews imposed after widespread looting during early protests likely limited interactions of many other New Yorkers already adhering to strict social-distancing orders, experts said.

Coronavirus Watch newsletter: Sign up here for daily updates right in your inbox

Meanwhile, New York authorities braced for new threats connected to spiking COVID-19 infection rates in 35 states across the country, mandating quarantines for travelers returning from the hardest-hit states and postponing the reopening of malls, gyms and movie theaters.

It all came together amid reports of unmasked people flocking to bars and parties that served as coronavirus feeding grounds, prompting a stern warning Wednesday from Gov. Andrew Cuomo against undoing New York’s progress in keeping COVID-19 cases low.

“On the numbers we’re doing great, but I feel there are storm clouds on the horizon,” he said.

Austin mayor: ICUs could be overrun in 10 days amid Texas coronavirus spike

Protestors raise their hands as they kneel in front of the Yonkers police headquarters during a march and rally in Yonkers, N.Y. May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. More

Why tracing COVID-19 cases to protests is difficult

Throughout June, big cities and small towns across New York saw countless protests against the death of Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police, as well as systemic racism and inequality in American society.

On June 4, Cuomo urged protesters to get tested for COVID-19, citing how tens of thousands of people spending hours together in close proximity posed a new pandemic threat.

“One person can infect hundreds. If you were at a protest, go get a test, please,” he said at the time, adding “protesters have a civic duty” to limit the spread of COVID-19.