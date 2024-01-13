Large-scale attack on 13 January: Russia fires 40 missiles and UAVs, most of them did not reach targets

The Russians launched a missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 12-13 January. They used 40 targets – cruise, aeroballistic, ballistic, air-launched and anti-aircraft guided missiles and attack UAVs, eight of which were destroyed by air defence assets and personnel. Most of those weapons failed to reach their targets because of the work of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

Source: Air Force

Details: A total of 40 Russian air attack means were detected:

seven S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles launched from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast;

three Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs launched from Russia’s Kursk Oblast;

six Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from six MiG-31K aircraft (Tambov, Russia);

up to 12 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles launched from 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers (Caspian Sea, Russia);

six Kh-22 cruise missiles launched from Tu-22M3 bombers (Russia’s Bryansk Oblast);

six Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from Dzhankoi and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea);

two Kh-31P guided missiles launched from two Su-35 aircraft (occupied part of Kherson Oblast);

four Kh-59 guided missiles from two Su-34 aircraft (Russia’s Bryansk Oblast).

As a result of combat operations, the Air Force, in cooperation with air defence units, destroyed seven Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and one Kh-59 guided missile.

Quote: "It should be noted that more than 20 of the listed air attack means that were not included in the statistics of those shot down did not reach their targets due to active countermeasures by electronic warfare.

In addition, Russia's missiles that ‘have no analogues in the world’ [as the Russians claim – ed.] are getting worse and worse and are flying to God knows where!

However, this does not mean that they do not pose a threat, quite the contrary!

Therefore, be careful and do not ignore air-raid warnings, especially when there is a threat of ballistic weapons."

