Large-scale attack on Ukraine: Zelenskyy reports 4 killed and 92 injured – video

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has reported that so far four people are known to have been killed and 92 injured as a result of another Russian attack on Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "The aftermath of another Russian strike is now being dealt with. All necessary services have been involved. Over 500 rescue workers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, public utility services, power engineers and policemen. Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, and the city of Kharkiv [have been attacked – ed.]. As of now, 92 people have been reported injured. Everyone is getting the necessary help. Unfortunately, four people have been killed. My condolences to their family and friends."

Details: Zelenskyy recalled that the Russians have used nearly 170 Shahed drones and dozens of missiles of different types since 31 December. Most of them targeted civilian facilities.

"I am grateful to all our partners who are helping us strengthen our air shield. It obviously helps to save hundreds of lives every day and every night, which would have been claimed by the Russian terror if there had been no Patriot anti-aircraft systems and other defence systems," Zelenskyy noted.

He stressed that this year Ukraine would continue working with everyone in the world "who values life in order to additionally strengthen our air shield and hold Russia accountable for its actions".

"The terrorist state must feel the consequences of what it is doing," Zelenskyy concluded.

Quote: "2 January 2024 - and an attack by the Russian monsters is launched again. Almost 100 missiles of different types. At least 70 missiles have been downed, almost 60 out of them near the city of Kyiv. Serious attacks were also launched on the city of Kharkiv. We are currently in the process of dealing with the aftermath.

The Patriot, Iris-T, NASAMS systems - each of these air defence systems has saved hundreds of lives at the very least. And Russia will bear responsibility for every life it has claimed."

