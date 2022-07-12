Large-scale drug arrest made by task force in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC – Investigators and deputies arrested a person from out of state after finding large amounts of illegal drugs, a loaded handgun and over $21,000 in cash in the person's possession.

During the week of July 4, officers "intercepted a subject who was travelling to Wisconsin from out of state," the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit announced Tuesday.

K9 units conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 151 in Fond du Lac County that resulted in the seizure of about 10 pounds of marijuana, three-fourths of a pound of THC wax, over seven pounds of THC edibles and unspecified quantities of suspected heroin, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, ketamine and oxycodone, in addition to the gun and money.

Investigators seized the vehicle and are referring charges related to possession and distribution of illegal controlled substances as well as a weapons violation.

"One of the key elements to fight our overdose and addiction issues are the arrest and conviction of drug dealers,” Winnebago County Sheriff John Matz said in a statement. “We all know someone who has been impacted by this affliction. We will continue to work together to address this issue.”

The investigation is ongoing. No other information is being released at this time, officials said.

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit is a task force with investigators from law enforcement agencies in Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac and Calumet counties.

