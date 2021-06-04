Large-scale drug bust in Tazewell County is cartel-connected, officials confirm

Jun. 4—TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell County Narcotics Task Force has arrested four people on drug related charges and confiscated $1.5 million in drugs along with cash, firearms, body armor and knives.

Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Plaster said at a press conference Friday in Tazewell those people will not be identified because of connections with a drug cartel that could pose danger to their families who were not involved.

Plaster said the arrests are the result of Operation Mousetrap that began in January and targeted drug dealers using undercover police officers and confidential informants.

"The focus has been tracing the drugs back up the food chain," he said. "We worked to find those introducing narcotics into our county."

Four targets were identified and eventually arrested.

The drugs included 33.5 pounds of methamphetamine along with heroin, crack cocaine and prescription drugs.

The Task Force also confiscated $125,000 in cash, 51 firearms, body armor, ammunition and knives.

