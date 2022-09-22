‘Large scale’ fentanyl, meth dealer arrested in Kirkland

After months of investigation, Kirkland police arrested a “large scale” methamphetamine and fentanyl dealer on Tuesday.

On June 12, a patrol officer found a man in a car at a gas station on Northeast 124th Street who was overdosing on fentanyl.

The man was given Narcan — a medication to treat opioid overdoses — and was taken to the hospital.

After getting a search warrant, police searched the man’s car. Oxycodone pills, heroin and more than 390 grams of methamphetamine were found, according to the Kirkland Police Department.

In July, officers in KPD’s Pro-Act Unit found out where the man lived and where he was known to sell drugs.

A month later, he was arrested by officers.

When police searched the man’s home, more than 2 ounces of powdered fentanyl, about a quarter pound of methamphetamine and hundreds of oxycodone pills were found.

“KPD’s Pro-Act Unit proactively focuses on illegal drugs, car prowls, burglaries, mail theft, shoplifting, and enforces extreme risk protection orders and court-ordered gun forfeitures,” KPD said in a news release.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP