Large-scale fire in Novosibirsk, Russia: eyewitnesses report explosions

43
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

A large fire has broken out in warehouses in the Russian city of Novosibirsk; the fire covered an estimated 1,800 square metres, and witnesses reported explosions.

Source: Local news outlets – NGS, Novosibirsk News, Novaya Sibir; Russian Telegram channels

Details: Russian local outlets report that a two-storey warehouse building made of sandwich panels at 2nd Stantsionnaya street, 30 is on fire. The warehouse is completely engulfed in flames, the structures collapsed, and there is a threat to neighbouring buildings.

&nbsp;

According to Russia’s Ministry of Emergencies, the fire is being put out by more than 70 people and 20 units of equipment.

&nbsp;

Russian internet community Incident Novosibirsk posts many photos and videos of the fire and notes that there is a "terrible smell of plastic" on Stantsionnaya Street due to the fire.

As of 14:30 Kyiv time, there was no information regarding the victims.

&nbsp;

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • Former head of Russian Space Corporation says he is facing paralysis

    Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos [a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonaut programmes and aerospace research - ed.], who was recently injured in a restaurant in Donetsk during a birthday celebration, said that he is facing paralysis.

  • Russia continues to produce Iskander and Kalibr cruise missiles, but not at same rate as before

    Russia is continuing to produce Iskander, Kalibr and X-101 cruise missiles, but not at a pace to launch massive attacks frequently. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, during the 24/7 national joint newscast; Quote: "The [Russian] industry [for production of missiles - ed.

  • Russians afraid of Ukraines Armed Forces advance, so leave only one crossing over Siverskyi Donets River

    On 25 December, Ukrainian Armed Forces units have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Ploshchanka, Nevske and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast. The Russians are wary of the advance of Ukraine's Armed Forces, so they have left only one pontoon crossing across the Siverskyi Donets River.

  • Ukraine war: Drone attack on Russian bomber base leaves three dead

    The airbase, used by Russian planes targeting Ukraine, is hit for the second time this month.

  • Anxiety among Russians due to war in Ukraine has doubled

    The main source of concern among Russians in 2022, compared to last year, was the war in Ukraine, according to the results of a study by the Public Relations Development Company (PRDC). Source: PDRC; Russian media outlet Kommersant Quote: "According to the results of the study, the main source of anxiety among Russians in the outgoing year was the special operation [the official term used by Russians to describe the ongoing war with Ukraine - ed.

  • Russian authorities urge calm among residents of Engels, Russian Ministry of Defence confirms 3 deaths

    Following the explosions in Engels, Roman Busargin, Governor of Saratov Oblast, wrote that "there is absolutely no threat to the residents"; the Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed that three people have been killed as a result of the fire that broke out.

  • Christmas miracle: Russian MiG on fire in Belarus

    On 25 December, a Russian MiG-31K aircraft, which can carry Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles, was burning on the territory of the Belarusian airfield in the settlement of Machulishchy. Source: Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] on Telegram Quote from Belaruski Hajun: "The monitoring group has information that today, on 25 December, at the airfield in Machulishchy, one of the MiG-31K interceptor jets of the Russian Air Force caught fire.

  • Russia's Navalny accuses authorities of using prison to break his health

    In a post on Twitter, he also complained of being injected with unknown drugs. "See how the system works when you are not allowed to beat up a person, but your leadership ordered you to hurt them badly," the Twitter post said. Navalny said he had asked for a month and a half to see a doctor.

  • Medvedev states that Russia needs security guarantees "in order to normalise the situation"

    Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has stated that Russia must receive the highest possible "security guarantees" in order to normalise a situation that could lead to World War Three.

  • Drone hits bomber base inside Russia as Putin's forces bombard Ukrainian cities

    KYIV (Reuters) -Moscow said on Monday its forces had shot down a Ukrainian drone close to a long-range bomber base deep inside Russia, while Ukraine said the Russians had unleashed heavy artillery barrages on its cities in the past 24 hours. The drone was allegedly flying near Russia's Engels air base, where long-range strategic bombers that may have been used to target Ukrainian cities and infrastructure are based. The Russian defence ministry said in a statement three air force personnel had been killed in the incident but no planes were damaged.

  • Trees disappear in occupied cities in Luhansk Oblast: chopped for wood

    Residents of the temporarily occupied cities of Luhansk Oblast are massively chopping down trees in order to heat their households. Source: Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, at the Ukrinform press centre Haidai states that the situation with the heating season in big occupied cities in Luhansk Oblast is critical.

  • Everything we know about after-Christmas sales 2022 — plus 50+ incredible deals to shop now

    Major retailers are busy hosting some epic end-of-year sales, with up to 70% off everything from electronics to kitchen items.

  • North Korean drone reaches north of Seoul

    "Unmanned aerial vehicles" violated South Korean airspace, say the country's joint chiefs of staff.

  • Putin says Russia ‘ready to negotiate’ over Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin called the conflict in Ukraine a “war” for the first time instead of a “special military operation” as deadly attacks continued over Christmas weekend.

  • Only Russia's nuclear arms preventing West from declaring war - Putin ally

    Russia's nuclear arsenal and the rules Moscow has laid out for its use are the only factors preventing the West from starting a war against Russia, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin said in an article published on Sunday. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said Moscow would pursue its war in Ukraine until the "disgusting, almost fascist regime" in Kyiv was removed and the country had been totally demilitarised. In an interview aired separately on Sunday, Putin said Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war, but said that Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks.

  • Ukraines Foreign Minister convinced that it's only matter of time till Ukraine receives all necessary weapons

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is convinced that Ukraine will eventually receive all the weapons it needs from its partners. Source: Kuleba on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "This is my impression.

  • Former Trump allies who turned against him and now oppose his 2024 campaign

    Donald Trump's political status has been damaged in recent months, and a number of former allies are stepping up their attacks.

  • Putin claims Moscow ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on

    President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine even as the country faced more attacks from Moscow — a clear sign that peace wasn't imminent. Putin said in a state television interview, excerpts of which were released on Sunday afternoon that Russia is “prepared to negotiate some acceptable outcomes with all the participants of this process.” Putin also repeated that Moscow has “no other choice” and said he believed the Kremlin was “acting in the right direction.”

  • A Tesla driver watched in horror as another Tesla burst into flames after hitting a barrier

    Josh Kaplan spoke with the other driver, who said he was using the Autopilot system when his Tesla failed to follow a bend and then struck a barrier.

  • Defence Forces explained how they "give trouble" to invaders in Ukraine's south

    In Ukraine's south, the invaders are gradually giving up their positions, and Ukrainian troops are trying to prevent the Russians from pulling up any reserves. Source: Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by Army Inform.