‘Large scale’ Florida bar brawl ends with multiple people knocked out, cops say

A huge bar brawl erupted around 12 a.m. Sunday, June 26, in Destin, Florida, and deputies say they arrived at the nightspot to find multiple people knocked out in the parking lot.

The exact number of participants and their injuries have not been released, but one patron was found stabbed in the back, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at the Coyote Ugly Saloon, and deputies were alerted by a 911 caller who reported “a large scale disturbance around 12:30 a.m,” according to a news release. Destin is about 150 miles west of Tallahassee.

“When (deputies) arrived they found multiple people unconscious in the parking lot with facial injuries and one individual with a non-life threatening stab wound in the lower back in a van,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Video surveillance captured one man punching a woman in the face and knocking her out and another person hitting a male in the face and knocking him unconscious as well.”

Investigators have not said what started the brawl or where the fighting began on the property.

One arrest has been made, involving a 24-year-old man suspected in the stabbing, officials said.

The suspect, who was visiting from Tennessee, told deputies “he was coming to the aid of his girlfriend” when the stabbing occurred, officials said.

He is charged with “aggravated battery with a deadly weapon,” officials said.

“There are additional victims and suspects,” the sheriff’s office said. “Anyone who witnessed the melee or has information is asked to please contact the OCSO.”

Coyote Ugly is an international saloon chain with locations, including four at Florida tourist hubs, in eight states, according to the company website. The Destin location dates to 2013 and is open from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., seven days a week, the site says.

Awkward arrest sees naked man and woman in towel arrested in Florida, deputies say

Youths break into $8 million Florida home, throw party and boxing matches, cops say

Man annoyed with his new roommate kills him over ‘living conditions’, Florida cops say