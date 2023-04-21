Large-scale weekend searches planned for 6-year-old Noel, Everman police say

Investigators looking for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who is presumed dead, said they plan to conduct several searches on Saturday.

Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said there will be two large search areas near Everman and the searches will include drones. Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) will be assisting.

“I know that everyone is eager for a substantial update on the case,” Spencer said in an email. “We are working to provide that to you.”

Searches scheduled for last weekend were canceled so investigators could focus on data analysis instead, which police said would help them determine the next areas to search. Spencer said that investigators plan to hold their next press conference early next week unless there are major developments before then.

Noel was first reported missing in March, when Texas Child Protective Services received an anonymous tip that the boy hadn’t been seen since November. An Amber Alert was issued March 25.

Authorities transitioned the search to a death investigation April 6, saying the evidence indicates the boy is likely dead.

Police obtained warrants to charge Noel’s mother and stepfather with endangering and abandoning a child, and authorities said they are trying to extradite the couple from India, where they fled with six other children days before the Amber Alert was issued.