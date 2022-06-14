Large search underway at NH home where father, stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery used to live

A massive search involving multiple law enforcement agencies is underway at a home in New Hampshire where the father and stepmother of a young girl who disappeared in 2019 used to live, authorities announced Tuesday.

Police and federal officials are conducting a search at 644 Union Street in Manchester, an address where Adam and Kayla Montgomery previously lived, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Authorities are continuing to hunt for clues in the disappearance Harmony Montgomery. Harmony, who was 5 at the time, vanished sometime in late November or early December of 2019.

The neighborhood has been closed off at Union and Pearl streets to Orange Street.

This undated photo released by police in Manchester, New Hampshire, shows missing girl Harmony Montgomery.

A Hillsborough County grand jury indicted Adam Montgomery, 30, in March on a felony charge of second-degree assault, alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, was indicted by the grand jury on a felony charge of theft by deception, alleging that she told New Hampshire Health Department workers that Harmony was a member of her household from November 2019 to June 2, 2021, and that she received food stamp benefits for Harmony.

Kayla was also arrested earlier this month on perjury charges.

Both have pleaded not guilty and they told police that Harmony was living with her mother in Massachusetts.

Adam is currently in custody, while Kayla is out on bail.

Anyone with information about Harmony’s disappearance can call or text a 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060.

Breaking: @FBIBoston #Manchester, NH police, the state AG's office right now investigating the former home of missing Harmony Montgomery's father Adam & step-mother Kayla on Union Street. Neighborhood closed off at Union and Pearl to Orange Street. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/YOwD1phCZK — Jill Konopka (@jillkonopka) June 14, 2022

#BREAKING: Police have an entire Manchester, NH neighborhood shut down as they search an apartment on Union Street, the former home of Harmony Montgomery's Dad & Stepmom.



Harmony was last seen in 2019 when she was just 5 years old. Stay with @boston25 for updates. — Heather Hegedus (@HeatherHegedus) June 14, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW