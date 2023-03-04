Large sections of California out of drought status for the first time in a long time
After weeks of snow and rain filling up reservoirs and adding to the Sierra snowpack, huge swaths of California are officially out of the drought.
The recent spate of storms lifted the statewide snowpack to 190 percent of average for the start of the month, and more snow is on the way.
The third snowpack survey by the state's Department of Water Resources showed the snow depth at 116 inches. That's 170% of the historic average for this point in the winter.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -Record rain and snowfall in recent weeks has eased half of California out of a persistent drought and bolstered the store of mountain snow that the state relies on to provide water during the warm, dry spring and summer. Statewide on Friday there was nearly twice as much snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains as is typical for March 3, the California Department of Water Resources said. The snowpack is considered California's largest reservoir, and is vital to fill streams and lakes as it slowly melts.
STORY: In the video, Prigozhin, clad in full military gear, said: "We are sending another shipment of Ukrainian army fighters home. They fought bravely, and perished. That's why the latest truck will take them back to their motherland."The footage shows men in uniform nailing wooden coffins shut and loading them onto a truck.Prigozhin, whose Wagner Group has spearheaded Russia's months-long assault on the eastern city of Bakhmut, has repeatedly praised the Ukrainian army as a worthy and capable adversary.On New Year's Eve, a media outlet linked to Prigozhin published footage of the Wagner boss visiting Ukrainian prisoners of war with a traditional gift of mandarins, and promising to return them to Ukraine via a prisoner swap as soon as possible.
The US Department of Defence has announced a new aid package for Ukraine totaling 2 billion dollars, which will help strengthen the air defence. Source: statement of the Pentagon, European Pravda reports.
STORY: Lavrov was speaking after attending a G20 meeting of foreign ministers.Responding to a question on energy he said: "the war which we are trying to stop and which was launched against us using Ukrainian people," as he was interrupted by laughter.Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago in what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation".Lavrov went on to say that Russia would no longer rely on the West as energy partners and would "not allow them to blow the pipelines again."Moscow has suggested that Western countries were responsible for the blasts that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines in September, an assertion they have dismissed, and has called for an international investigation.
STORY: This is the moment Australian authorities dropped 1.2 metric tons of fake cocaine 40 miles off the coast of Perth.This scene, at the end of December, was a key part of a joint U.S-Australian law enforcement operation that's seized nearly $700 million worth of cocaine, linked to a Mexican cartel, and resulted in the arrest of 12 suspects.On Saturday (March 4), Western Australia police commissioner Col Blanch released details about 'Operation Beech'."...we got some information from the Drug Enforcement Administration out of the Sydney office that approximately 2.4 tonnes of cocaine was going to make its way to Australia to be distributed throughout our country. The Drug Enforcement Administration sought the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard and just off the coast of Ecuador they took out packages equalling nearly 3 tonnes containing cocaine. We've used the quantity 2.4 because that's our estimate of the actual cocaine once you take the packaging away."That cocaine was equivalent to roughly half Australia' estimated annual consumption."Over a number of weeks, our officers from the Transnational Serious and Organised Crime squad and other officers assisted to reconstruct those identical packages and drop 1.2 tonnes of those drugs into the ocean, 40 miles off the coast."Three suspected members of the "Australian arm of a drug syndicate" were arrested on December 30 with the fake cocaine.They had allegedly made three trips through rough seas to collect the packages.A further nine arrests have been made and a large quantity of cash seized.A 39-year-old male U.S. citizen was among the 12 charged, police said.Blanch said the operation sends a message to international traffickers that "your deadly drugs are not welcome here".
Blizzard-like conditions earlier this week have helped push statewide snowpack near historic levels.
A winter storm system with powerful winds that swept the South and Midwest left at least 10 people dead and thousands without power Saturday. Photo: Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger/AP
Shreveport, Louisiana resident, Keith Bishop, recounts the harrowing experience when a tornado tore the roof off his home with him and his family inside.
Cleanup began in battered parts of the South and Midwest after a sprawling storm system produced ferocious winds and heavy snow that caused widespread damage and multiple deaths before racing through the Northeast on Saturday. More than a foot of snow fell in parts of New York state, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine before the late-winter storm started to ebb late in the day. The storm’s death toll rose with additional fatalities reported in Indiana and Michigan, while Kentucky’s governor said at least five people died in that state as the system spawned straight-line winds, possible tornadoes and powerful thunderstorms in the South on Friday.