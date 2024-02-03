Large Stockton sideshow ends with several arrests, police say

(FOX40.COM) — Illegal sideshows in Northern California has seemingly become more popular, and so has law enforcement efforts to crack down on them.

On Saturday around 2 a.m., the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said they broke up another large sideshow on Country Club Boulevard and Pershing Avenue in Stockton. The sideshow activity reportedly lead to a road closure.

CHP release aerial video of Stockton sideshow pursuit

“The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office continues to take a zero tolerance policy on sideshow activity,” officials told FOX40. “We want to make it clear that all persons participating, spectating or involved, will be held to the full extent of the law.”

Deputies did not specify a number, but said a “significant amount” of citations and arrests were issued.

“Everyone identified as being involved has been documented and will be forwarded to the District Attorney for prosecution,” Deputies said. “Future sideshow activity will be met with the same level of enforcement. Our number one priority is and will remain the safety of our community.”

